Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,936. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $309.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

