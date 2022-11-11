Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPK opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

