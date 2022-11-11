Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CVX traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.76. The company had a trading volume of 286,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $361.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

