China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.7 %

China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management raised its position in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

