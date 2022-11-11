Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,146,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,470.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,552.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,463.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.