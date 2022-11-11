CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CIX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.39.

Shares of TSE CIX traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.53. CI Financial has a one year low of C$11.85 and a one year high of C$30.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$566.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

