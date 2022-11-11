CIBC Trims Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Target Price to C$15.25

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

CHP.UN traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.31. 270,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,062. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

