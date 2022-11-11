Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Reduced by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $68,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ciena by 6.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 16,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,696. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,281. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Cowen lowered their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

