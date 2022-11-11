Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.
Cinemark Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:CNK opened at $11.92 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.01.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
