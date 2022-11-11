Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.

NYSE:CNK opened at $11.92 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 10.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Cinemark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cinemark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

