Citigroup Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $102.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

