Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Citigroup by 8,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Citigroup Stock Performance
NYSE:C traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,026,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
