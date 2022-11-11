Citigroup Trims Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price to $18.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 494,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,245,798. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

