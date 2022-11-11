Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Citizens Price Performance

NYSE CIA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 149,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Get Citizens alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citizens by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.