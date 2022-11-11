Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 33,046 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Kenon comprises approximately 1.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 3.19% of Kenon worth $86,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Kenon stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $40.73. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,770. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 59.94% and a net margin of 277.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

