Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises 1.8% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $138,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $15,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 112,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,244,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

