Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 375,000 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $28,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 94,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $101.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

