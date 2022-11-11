Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $46,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXPI traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,930. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.