Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $220.37 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,203,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,237 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises approximately 2.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 8.05% of Verint Systems worth $220,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,369,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

