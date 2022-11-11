Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $27.66 Million Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,088,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,436 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Playtika by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Playtika Stock Up 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 18,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

