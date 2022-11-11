Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 184,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.40% of Lyft worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
