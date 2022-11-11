Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $41,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Up 4.6 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.92. 83,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

