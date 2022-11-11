Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 48,032 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,032 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of DarioHealth worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Price Performance

Shares of DRIO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,532. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRIO has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About DarioHealth

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.