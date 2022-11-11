Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 88,000 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $59,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 97,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of ACES traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,754 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.