Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarim Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRMW. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRMW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

