ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 35.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

CEM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,439. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,483,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

