Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,656. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

