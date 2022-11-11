Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE CLW traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,350. The firm has a market cap of $654.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth about $6,416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 113.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 238.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,501,000 after buying an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

