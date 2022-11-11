Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Clipper Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -211.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.
Clipper Realty Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,990. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
