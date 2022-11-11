Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Clipper Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -211.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. 698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,990. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

