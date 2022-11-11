Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.82 billion-$7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.06 billion.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $135.08.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Clorox by 24.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Clorox by 7.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

