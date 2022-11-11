CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

CME Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

CME Group stock opened at $174.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.86.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CME Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

