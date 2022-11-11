CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $223.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $8,502,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $174.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.86. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

