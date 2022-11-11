CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

