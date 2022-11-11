Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) versus Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Critical Survey

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 1 6 0 2.63 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $59.77, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is more favorable than Primo Water.

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $16.28 billion 1.43 $1.16 billion N/A N/A Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.11 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -159.32

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Volatility and Risk

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17%

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Primo Water on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. It provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, the company engages in the bottling and other operations. As of March 15, 2022, it served approximately 600 million consumers. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1986 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

