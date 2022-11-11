Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Code Chain New Continent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNC opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent ( NASDAQ:CCNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

