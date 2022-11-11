Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.03

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.03 and traded as low as $41.56. Cogeco shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.