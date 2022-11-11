Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Lowered to $43.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 754.18%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after purchasing an additional 179,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

