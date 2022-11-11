Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $45.55 million and approximately $33.42 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.54 or 0.01719078 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006956 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036853 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000539 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.93 or 0.01798891 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.