Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Buys 6,495 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke bought 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $355.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $9,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.83.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

