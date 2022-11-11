Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Tops $786.42 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $786.42 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,225.73 or 0.07237905 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00595402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.26 or 0.31012793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

