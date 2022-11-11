Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 311.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Up 3.9 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.