Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €7.50 ($7.50) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.71 ($7.71) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.51). The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.18.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

