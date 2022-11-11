Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 2,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
