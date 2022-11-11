Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 2,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Community Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

