Comparing PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) & Its Peers

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PrimeEnergy Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million $2.10 million 7.46 PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors $9.54 billion $713.74 million 13.20

Risk and Volatility

PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers have a beta of -12.30, meaning that their average share price is 1,330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 24.89% 16.25% 8.30% PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors -2.05% 16.25% 11.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors 1623 9373 14803 423 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.00%. Given PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PrimeEnergy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources peers beat PrimeEnergy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

