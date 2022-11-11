Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,150

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($23.03) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($21.01) to GBX 1,940 ($22.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($23.60) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,846.25 ($21.26).

LON:CPG traded down GBX 84.50 ($0.97) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,793.50 ($20.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,843.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.72. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,435 ($16.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,970.50 ($22.69). The stock has a market cap of £31.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,364.63.

In other news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($22.28) per share, with a total value of £48,375 ($55,699.48).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

