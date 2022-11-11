Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 35.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,098. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

