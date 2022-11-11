Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.95 and a 200-day moving average of $408.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

