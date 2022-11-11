Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $33.22. 366,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,717,984. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

