Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 284,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 241,047 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock remained flat at $43.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

