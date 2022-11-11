Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $231,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,802. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

