Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 1,474 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,983. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

